St. Louis Circuit Court adds COVID-19 response section to their website

by: Monica Ryan

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Court launched a new section on its website that addresses the Court’s response to COVID-19.

A news release from the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit of Missouri said the new website section is “part of its transition to Phase One operations.”

The new page provides information on how Missouri residents and lawyers should navigate the judicial system during the pandemic while protecting their health.

The release said the Court expects to hold its first jury trial since March on
June 22.

