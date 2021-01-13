St. Louis Circuit Court cancels juries until February 5

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Court canceled juries until February 5 due to the ongoing pandemic.
The last jury trial in the Circuit was in March 2020. They have continued to summon a small number of jurors weekly in case pandemic restrictions were eased. The jurors who have been summoned through the week of February 1 will be notified of the cancellation.
The Court said they will continue to monitor the pandemic and follow all City and State guidelines.
Latest headlines:
- Tarasenko put on Blues’ long-term injured reserve list
- Cori Bush tells Republicans to ‘Find another job’ after metal detector refusals
- Lost Ostrich found in St. Charles County
- Images: National Guard troops at the US Capitol to secure impeachment
- More restaurants defy COVID dining bans as industry flounders