St. Louis Circuit Court cancels juries until February 5

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Court canceled juries until February 5 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The last jury trial in the Circuit was in March 2020. They have continued to summon a small number of jurors weekly in case pandemic restrictions were eased. The jurors who have been summoned through the week of February 1 will be notified of the cancellation.

The Court said they will continue to monitor the pandemic and follow all City and State guidelines.