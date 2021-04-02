St. Louis City absentee ballots accepted starting Saturday for April 6 election

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City voters can begin casting their ballots early in the April 6 general election Saturday, April 3.

The Board of Election Commissioners Office will be open for voters to do so in downtown St. Louis from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

These are extended hours added on by the board. The deadline to mail in an absentee ballot was March 24, but voters could still be able to make their vote count with an absentee ballot valid until April 5 at 5:00 p.m.

The general election is April 6 and this one will be different with the passage of Proposition D. There will be no party affiliations on the ballot, and in this election, voters can only vote for one candidate except for those running for the Board of Education.

There is a proposition on the ballot to extend the city’s earnings tax for five more years. There are also five Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District charter amendment propositions.

Those casting their ballot on April 6 are asked to bring their notice of election card.