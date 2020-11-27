St. Louis City activates its cold weather plan as temperatures could dip below freezing

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is activating it Cold Weather Outreach Plan as temperatures are expected to hit or dip below freezing overnight.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a Metro warming bus and shuttle van at 13th and Chestnut in downtown St. Louis.

The city is also making overflow beds available at its shelters.

The city is making sure it follow COVID-19 guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus.

Starting December 1, the city will have continuous shelter availability and access to the warming bus.