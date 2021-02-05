St. Louis City aerial surveillance bill on hold for at least two months

ST. LOUIS – The homicide rate in the City of St. Louis in the year 2020 was the worst it’s been in 50 years. So an aerial surveillance plan was yet another effort to fix the problem, but the final vote of approval needed to get the program off the ground will not happen Friday.

The Post-Dispatch reported the sponsor of the bill, Tom Oldenburg, said there was a delay in sending the measure to the floor Thursday for that final vote of approval.

Aldermen voted 6 to zero on sending the bill to the floor, recommending the bill does not pass because they are unsure how much it would cost.

The bill calls for a three-year contract with an Ohio company. The costs were to be covered with the help of private donors. Their planes would fly at low altitudes and surveillance photos would be used to track the movements of lawbreakers from crime scenes.

Supporters say the city should give it a go, to find some solution for the high crime rate. Others say it could be an infringement on the privacy of law-abiding citizens.

If the bill would’ve made it to the floor Friday, it would have then went to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s desk for her signature. It did not, and Friday is the last Board of Aldermen meeting until after the April 6 general election.

The sponsor says he feels the bill is less likely to pass at that point, but he’s still hopeful.