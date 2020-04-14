St. Louis City and County adding extra capacity to morgues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It’s a morbid task but in this time of the coronavirus it has to be done. St. Louis City and County have opened or will soon be opening temporary morgues.

The St. Louis City morgue can accept about 50 bodies. They have already opened a new facility to make sure they are prepared for the future.

Just south of Highway 64/40 and behind a locked gate and under a tent, we’re told, there’s a refrigerated trailer for deceased victims of the coronavirus. The city had it put in place about a week ago, at this point it’s still empty.

Meanwhile, crews were busy in Earth City Monday evening. They’ve been working since the weekend to turn a warehouse into a make-shift county morgue. Air conditioning crews could be seen making sure the building can become very cold. The project is supposed to be completed by Friday. The regular county morgue and medical examiner’s office can hold about 20 bodies. One worker said the dangerous virus is one cause of more bodies and at the same time families won’t have their loved ones picked up by funeral homes because they cannot hold a typical funeral.

A county spokesman also said officials are talking with leaders from different religions, trying to be sensitive to people’s needs during this very difficult time.