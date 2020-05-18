St. Louis City and County begin phase one of reopening

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis City and County begin reopening today. Things are not going to look like what they did two months ago because the virus is still very present. But, we will see a little bit of normalcy starting today.

Retail shops, hair salons, and restaurants will open back up in some capacity. Malls can unlock their hallways, but most are taping off drinking fountains and play areas. Some secondhand stores, including Goodwill, are reopening

Bars are limited to curbside service in the county and all bars can open on the city. There are detailed guidelines that businesses have to follow to make sure they are meeting the best health practices. Customers are now asked to wear masks and have their temperatures taken.

Shoppers need to stay 6 feet apart, and many businesses have installed plastic barriers between counters, tables, and clients.

In the county, businesses can refuse service to anyone who isn’t wearing a mask.

Not everything can open today as part of phase one. Some places are still required to stay closed because they are considered high-risk areas. Some of those places are gyms, sports stadiums, casinos, and pools.