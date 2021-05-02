St. Louis City and County to announce new joint COVID health orders Monday

CLAYTON, Mo. – New joint health orders for St. Louis City and County are expected to be announced during a joint press conference on Monday morning. Mayor Tishaura Jones joins County Executive Dr. Sam Page will be making the announcement at 8:30 am. You can see it on FOX 2 and through this website.

The city and county have had very similar health orders during the COVID pandemic but they have not been the same. There have been differences in restaurant and business capacity as well as park closures. Both municipalities have had mask mandates and social distancing guidelines that closely match.

The CDC relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated people last week. They said if you have been fully vaccinated, which means 14 days after your last dose of the vaccine, you can now attend small outdoor gatherings, walk your dog or dine with friends without a mask. But, it doesn’t apply to crowded outdoor activities, like baseball games or concerts.

Under the new CDC guidelines, anyone fully vaccinated can safely go to a hair salon indoor bar, exercise class or attend a worship service with a mask.

Health orders were last revised in St. Louis in March to increase restaurant capacity and extend a curfew. St. Louis County recently updated their guidelines to relax quarantine guidelines to match the CDC.