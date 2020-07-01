St. Louis City and County to issue mandatory orders to wear masks in public

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 reporter Andy Banker has confirmed that St. Louis City and County will issue mandatory orders to wear masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Mayor Lyda Krewson is expected to make the official announcement during a Facebook live broadcast at 2:00pm, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The joint order including St. Louis County is expected to come during the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force press conference at 3:30 pm. You can watch both of those press conferences streaming on FOX2Now.com.

Press Ctrl + D to Bookmark this page

The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, held a briefing Monday on the latest coronavirus numbers and asked residents to be cautious this Fourth of July weekend.

Monday started the new way the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force categorizes its data, splitting the cases into confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and suspected COVID-19 cases.

Garza said there are 149 people hospitalized with positive cases of COVID-19. As of Monday there are 35 positive people in the ICU, which is up from 31 Sunday. The number of positive people on ventilators went down by one Monday to 22.

There are 106 suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized, nine are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Garza said 14 people were discharged from the hospital Sunday, putting the total at 2,868.

The task force provides combined data from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.