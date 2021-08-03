St. Louis City and East St. Louis host anti-crime events tonight

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, August 3 is the National Night Out against crime.

It’s the annual community-building effort to promote partnerships among the police and the communities they serve.

In St. Louis City, the event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Barrett Brothers Park. Mayor Tishaura Jones will share her ideas on reimagining public safety and investing in neighborhoods. Affinia Healthcare will provide COVID testing and vaccinations.

East St. Louis also planned a National Night Out event for Tuesday. It’s at Lincoln Park on South 15th Street.