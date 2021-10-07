St. Louis City and Metro host vaccine clinic today at Civic Center Station

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis and Metro are teaming up Thursday to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccinations. It’s part of an ongoing effort to eliminate barriers to getting the COVID vaccine.

The Pfizer COVID vaccination will be available at the Civic Center Transit Center from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. No appointment is needed.

The health department said this partnership will make it convenient for Metro transit riders, the public in general, and Metro employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded more than 680,000 cases of COVID and more than 11,000 total deaths as of Wednesday. More than 6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered according to the state’s COVID dashboard. State health officials reported 54 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 65.5 percent of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process. The state has administered over 100,000 doses, including booster shots, of the vaccine in the last 7 days. The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.

The state said vaccination is the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80 to 90 percent of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.

The next COVID-19 community clinic will be on October 9 at Metropolitan Community Church from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.