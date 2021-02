ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green and the American Red Cross are hosting their semi-annual blood drive Monday.

It’s for sickle cell awareness and is in honor of Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland, two African American doctors who improved blood storage techniques and developed the first large scale blood bank.

The Red Cross said they are in need of all blood types.

Monday’s drive is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in room 208 at St. Louis City Hall.