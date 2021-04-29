St. Louis City budget meeting to discuss plan for officer vacancies

ST. LOUIS – The top three St. Louis City leaders are set to meet Thursday morning to consider next year’s budget from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. She does not want to fill police officer vacancies with cops. Instead, she wants to use the funds to hire a range of other professionals including social workers, counselors, and additional mental health workers.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been short-handed on officers for several years. The Post-Dispatch reported that this week the city police department was about 160 officers short of its authorized number.

The Ethical Society of Police, which represents some Black and minority officers, said Wednesday that “St. Louis City has a ‘right now problem’ relative to violent crime, so any measure that does not include adequate police staffing is misguided.”

The group endorsed Jones for mayor.

Last week, the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association which represents most city officers was also critical of the mayor’s plan.

The mayor’s office said more details on Jones’ budget will be revealed at Thursday morning’s meeting.

That critical budget meeting is Thursday morning when the Board of Estimate and Apportionment comes together. Jones is on that board along with Comptroller Darlene Green and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment is scheduled to approve the budget plan by Saturday. It will then go to the Board of Aldermen for hearings.