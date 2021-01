ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has issued additional closure notices to Wheelhouse and Start Bar for up to one year.

The City says the two establishments have continued to violate COVID-19 public health orders.

Wheelhouse owner Jared Ater says he’s considering a move from downtown over the restrictions he calls unfair.

Wheelhouse had to shutdown for 14 days in August after a video surfaced showing a big gathering at the bar where people weren’t social distancing.