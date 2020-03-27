1  of  2
St. Louis City closing playgrounds to stop spread of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis is closing all playgrounds while the city’s Stay-at-home order is in effect. That is effective immediately. There is police tape up on some playground equipment.

The St. Louis Department of Health released a statement saying that the stay-at-home order has resulted in the intended consequence of gatherings at some city playgrounds. 

Officials said in the statement that while getting outside is a great option during this difficult time, but that the social mixing that’s occurring at the playgrounds increase the risk of children contracting and/or spreading the virus.

