St. Louis City closing playgrounds to stop spread of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis is closing all playgrounds while the city’s Stay-at-home order is in effect. That is effective immediately. There is police tape up on some playground equipment.

The St. Louis Department of Health released a statement saying that the stay-at-home order has resulted in the intended consequence of gatherings at some city playgrounds.

Officials said in the statement that while getting outside is a great option during this difficult time, but that the social mixing that’s occurring at the playgrounds increase the risk of children contracting and/or spreading the virus.