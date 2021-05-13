St. Louis City, County set Friday announcement on COVID guidelines following new CDC mask guidance

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- Following the CDC’s announcement Thursday that people who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can largely stop wearing masks, officials in St. Louis City and St. Louis County are ready to announce changes.
County Executive Sam Page will join Mayor Tishaura Jones for an 11:30 am news conference Friday at St. Louis City Hall to announce new joint health orders. The pair announced earlier loosening of restrictions last week, which went into effect Monday.
- All businesses can operate at 100% capacity as long as they adhere to CDC distancing and masking guidelines.
- St. Louis City and County will align masking mandates to CDC guidelines
- Going forward, all St. Louis City and County public health orders will be aligned to be the same
- Bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open to their normal closing hour. In St. Louis City, bars will be able to stay open until 1:30 AM or 3:00 AM depending on their license. Bars must still adhere to CDC distancing and masking guidelines.