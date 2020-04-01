St. Louis city, county to release COVID-19 cases by ZIP code

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Starting Wednesday the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County will start releasing information about its COVID-19 cases by ZIP code.

St. Louis City is reporting 136 cases and one death, while St. Louis County has 492 confirmed cases and three deaths. The county would start providing ZIP code data this week.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting a total of 1,327 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

Also starting Wednesday City Hall will be closed to the general public. Drop boxes will be placed at the main entrance off Market Street and off Tucker Street for the public to drop-off payments or other information for various departments.

Mayor Krewson says basic essential services will remain operational and that all city buildings are being cleaned and sanitized.

In order to truly know what we are up against with #COVID19 and how many people are infected, we need more testing.



I am encouraged to see @AffiniaHealth expand access to non-patients in Carr Square beginning Thursday.



Call (314) 833-2777 to be screened & scheduled. https://t.co/mMHQ5wMICH — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 31, 2020