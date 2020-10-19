St. Louis city COVID-19 cases up as some children return to school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson and Dr. Fred Echols shared an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the city. The number of cases are going up as some children are returning to school this week. They are monitoring the situation to make sure cases do not spiral out of control.

“If the people of the city of St. Louis continue to wear masks, if we can get it to 95 percent, and have people wash their hands. If we can do that, we can avoid further restrictions,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

St. Louis is now averaging 47 new COVID-19 cases a day. Many of the cases are from people in the 20-29 age group. School-age children account for eight percent of cases.

The “R0” for COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis is at one. It has been at that community transmission rate for the past month.

Regional hospitals are reporting 315 people in the hospital with COVID 92 in the hospital with suspected COVID cases. This is the highest 7-day average the region has had in several months but it is not as bad as the spring. All of the hospital numbers include surrounding counties.

