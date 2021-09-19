St. Louis City cracks down on Reign Restaurant and police will enforce curfew for juveniles

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is enforcing curfew violations for juveniles.

Curfew hours are 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weekdays.

Police say parents should pick up their child within 45 minutes of curfew violation.

This decision came after a rise in shootings in the downtown area, one at the embattled Reign restaurant and night club off Washington Avenue.

The city is blaming reign for some of the violence in the area.

Monday, Reign is due for a hearing. The city served the nightclub with two summons, a nuisance and a liquor license summons.

If the city prevails there, it could close the popular night life spot completely and board up the building for up to a year.

Its landlord is also suing to force Reign to leave its premises, alleging it owes more than $150,000 in rent. Reign has denied the accusation.

The city’s liquor control chief suspended the Washington Avenue nightspot’s liquor license last Friday, calling Reign Restaurant “a serious threat to the health and safety of the public.”

The suspension will last until hearings resume September 27, at which point it could become permanent.

The crackdown on Reign and the curfew for young St. Louisans is all a part of the initiative Mayor Jones announced on Tuesday.

Parents could face charges if they do not follow the new curfew.

Also, you can expect to see at least 30 more police officers on weekend shifts for the next several weeks.