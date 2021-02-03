St. Louis City upgrades system to help with 911 calls

ST. LOUIS – On Wednesday, the city of St. Louis approved changes to the St. Louis communications division that will help the police department prioritize 911 calls. According to a press release from the police department, when contacting the St. Louis communications division, you will now be greeted with a recorded message.

In the event you are placed on hold, you will hear a recording that will say, “You have reached the City of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Your call is important to us, please do not hang up. The next available dispatcher will answer your call in the order it was received.”

If you are disconnected or hang up, you will automatically receive a callback. You will then have the option to answer if you still have an emergency, or if you have resolved the emergency and no longer need 911.

For now, all non-emergency calls will be placed on a lower priority, said the police department. The call-taker will transfer you to an interactive voice response, which will prompt you with the five most requested services including Citizen’s Service Bureau, Justice Center, and Parking Enforcement.

The communications division has also upgraded technology in the 911 call center.

There is a large call monitor on display to organize and improve call management in real-time. When the system is experiencing high call volume, managers will have the option to turn off all other functions from the information line and non-emergency line.

The city says the changes will make emergency 911 calls the highest priority and result in better efficiency.