ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis recorded its 6th death from the COVID-19 virus. The health department said the victim was a female in her 80s.

Currently, the city has 328 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 21 pending cases, 115 persons being monitored and 6 deaths.

Currently, the State of Missouri is reporting 2,291 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.