St. Louis City expands COVID testing with new partnerships

Charles Hoppmann is swabbed for a COVID-19 test as his family of four departs for a vacation in Milan, Italy, at a testing center operated by Nomi Health inside Miami International Airport, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Miami. Nomi nurses said that both demand for tests and positivity rates at their testing center have risen significantly since Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

ST. LOUIS – Additional COVID-19 testing services are now available in St. Louis City thanks to two new partnerships with the St. Louis City Health Department.

Urban League and Centene are teaming up to help meet the increased demand for COVID-19 testing. That partnership will add 500 to 1,000 tests a day.

Nomi Health is also partnering with the city. It will offer the same number of tests at a clinic on Delmar Boulevard. There will be more locations to come.

You can learn more by heading to St. Louis City’s health department’s site.