St. Louis City expands COVID testing with new partnerships

ST. LOUIS – Additional COVID-19 testing services are now available in St. Louis City thanks to two new partnerships with the St. Louis City Health Department.
Urban League and Centene are teaming up to help meet the increased demand for COVID-19 testing. That partnership will add 500 to 1,000 tests a day.
Nomi Health is also partnering with the city. It will offer the same number of tests at a clinic on Delmar Boulevard. There will be more locations to come.
You can learn more by heading to St. Louis City’s health department’s site.