St. Louis City Hall and courts reopening in June with some restrictions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – City Hall will reopen to the public on June 1, 2020. Pandemic related precautions mean visitors will be required to wear face masks and have their temperature taken. There are also limits on office and elevator capacity. Reminders to stay six feet apart will also be posted in the building.

These same restrictions and precautions apply to other St. Louis government buildings including the courts. The Municipal Court will allow visitors inside to access the cashier and customer service windows. They will continue holding virtual court sessions instead of in-person hearings. But, the courthouses associated with the 22nd Judicial Circuit are scheduled to reopen to the public at a later date.

The Department of Revenue is asking people trying to visit for a vehicle or driver’s license to visit their website to reserve a place in line before coming into the building. They will be prompted when to come in. The department is only seeing one person a time.

The building was closed to the public on March 31, 2020. The city of St. Louis would like people to still use online services whenever possible. Dropboxes placed on Tucker Boulevard were placed in front of City Hall after it closed. They are a place for people to drop off payments and other materials. They will remain in place to encourage social distancing.