St. Louis City Hall closed to the public

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson waves while walking past St. Louis City Hall during the Thanksgiving Day Parade in St. Louis on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – As the coronavirus spreads in the Metro Area, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday closed city hall to the public.  Effective immediately, only a small staff of city employees and public officials will be allowed into the building.

Drop boxes will be placed at the main entrance off Market Street and off Tucker Street for the public to drop-off payments or other information for various departments in city hall. Mayor Krewson says basic essential services will remain operational and that all city buildings are being cleaned and sanitized

