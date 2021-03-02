St. Louis City Hall has a grand history but still looks rough from the outside

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The city’s next mayor will spend the next four years working at City Hall. It is a building full of history that you can find at the southwest corner of Tucker and Market. Fox 2’s Patrick Clark shares some of that history with us.

St. Louis City Hall is a big castle-like building that was inspired by the Paris City Hall. Construction first started on July 19, 1890. The building looks dirty on the outside. But, inside there is an amazing interior with a sweeping staircase and murals. It could use some restoration work.

You could say that it is a good allegory for the city. It is a grand place that needs some work.

The cornerstone says June 6, 1891 but it would be eight more years until people moved into it. It was 1904 before then-Mayor Rolla Wells officially dedicated and opened it to the citizens of St. Louis. Luckily, it was finished in time for the World’s Fair.

So far 46 people have been mayor of St. Louis. Only 18 of those spending their time at 1200 Market Street.