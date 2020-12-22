St. Louis City has three locations for Christmas tree recycling

ST. LOUIS – Christmas will come and go so the City of St. Louis is offering free Christmas tree recycling for City residents.

Starting on Saturday, bare Christmas trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

Forest Park – lower Muny parking lot

O’Fallon Park YMCA – southwest corner of parking lot

Carondelet Park – between maintenance yard gate & recycling area at Grand & Holly Hills

Christmas trees can be dropped off at these locations through Sunday, January 10, 2021. They will then be ground into free mulch that will be available for City residents at the same three locations.

To drop off a tree at these locations, make sure there are no ornaments, tree stands, tinsel, lights or other decorations on it. Also do not have the tree in a plastic bag or covering.

The city also wants residents to know not to put Christmas trees in alley dumpsters or recycling containers, but they will be collected as part of each neighborhood’s monthly bulk pickup.