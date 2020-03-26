St. Louis City identifies 60 low-level offenders for release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis City is joining the county in releasing low-level offenders. It's part of a move to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says she's identified nearly sixty individuals who are waiting for pre-trial hearings. She says they should be released for now.

Gardner also says those people are in jail for non-violent offenses. She says their release will also benefit jail staffers.

St. Louis County is hoping to release more than one hundred people. The county police union opposes the action. The St. Louis City Police Officers Association has not yet commented.