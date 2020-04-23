St. Louis City launches website to track how tax dollars are spent during COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has released a reporting tool that allows the public to explore the City’s COVID-19 related expenses online.

According to a statement, the portal is designed to make it easier for the public to see how their tax dollars are being spent on essential supplies and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial data collected will also feature contracts and leases the City has entered into on an emergency basis, through the Director of its Department of Health.

“Even during a global emergency such as COVID-19, governments must remain accountable to

the people. That includes showing them how we’re investing in critical, life-saving resources. I

appreciate the multiple City departments that worked together to activate this portal in a timely,

accessible manner,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Officials say the information posted will be updated periodically and does not currently contain overtime expenses brung in by essential City employees working.

The new transparency portal can be found here: