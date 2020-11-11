St. Louis city mayor: Not likely surrounding counties will agree on uniform restrictions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson addressed residents of the city on Facebook live by first thanking veterans for their service. She then got straight into the latest COVID-19 numbers which she said are mirroring the surge health officials are seeing across the country.

“Yesterday, had the highest number of cases in the United States reported,” Krewson said. “There were over 140,000 cases in a one-day reporting period. Missouri reported almost 4,500 cases.”

Krewson said everyone’s numbers are up in adjacent counties. The city numbers are up also but are significantly lower than they are in other counties.

“Don’t take that to mean they are good. They are bad,” Krewson said.

With a two-day lag, the latest data revealed there were 657 people in the hospital with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 135 in hospitals with suspected cases, 134 in ICU, 84 on ventilators, and 99 discharged from the four St. Louis region healthcare systems.

Krewson showed an interactive map of hotspots in the city which included 16th, 23rd, and 13th wards and pockets near Kingshighway and Euclid. The areas are densely populated, and health officials investigated with contact tracing.

“This spread is really happening in neighborhoods, between neighbors, families, and it’s happening in social gatherings primarily,” Krewson said.

“Basically, if you can, stay with the people just in your household, if not just your household and one other so you have a consistent group of people who you see,” Krewson said.

The city of St. Louis is working with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, all the heads of the hospitals, county executives in the region, and public health officials in an effort to put together region-wide restrictions.

“This looks very unlikely at this point,” Krewson said.

The mayor said as far as city restrictions, she is confident that the mask mandate has been effective.

Krewson reported nursing home numbers are way down from where they were earlier in this pandemic.

As for additional restrictions looming over the city, Krewson said the city is doing its best to avoid that route.

“We know when you put more restrictions in place, it devastates businesses,” said Mayor Krewson. “We’re doing the best we can here in St. Louis. We have a new program that will roll out Monday for additional $5000 grants.”

The continuation of in-person learning in the city is also in the air.

“We don’t know the answer to that yet,” Krewson said. “Each school district has to decide that, but they do it in conversations with the health department.”

Krewson also addressed what the city is doing in preparation for administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It will be distributed primarily through federal channels, and we are in constant conversation with those federal channels to make sure the as that vaccine becomes available and gets rolled out,” Krewson said.