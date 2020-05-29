Breaking News
IL: 5,083 deaths/ 114,306 cases; MO: 707 deaths/ 12,673 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Louis City minority and women workforce, wage requirements expanded

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City approves new rules to make the workforce in city developments more diverse.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, St.Louis city expanded minority and women labor participation goals; wage requirements have also changed.

These new rules apply to any development of more than one million dollars that receives property tax incentives.

Contractors will be required to meet 20 percent apprentice hours, 25 percent minority hours, seven percent women hours, and 23 percent city resident hours.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News