St. Louis City minority and women workforce, wage requirements expanded

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City approves new rules to make the workforce in city developments more diverse.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, St.Louis city expanded minority and women labor participation goals; wage requirements have also changed.

These new rules apply to any development of more than one million dollars that receives property tax incentives.

Contractors will be required to meet 20 percent apprentice hours, 25 percent minority hours, seven percent women hours, and 23 percent city resident hours.