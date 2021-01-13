St. Louis City now offers a COVID-19 vaccine survey and distribution alerts

ST. LOUIS– The City of St. Louis Department of Health is offering a way for residents to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and notifications on its status.

The DOH created a vaccine survey that will help get distribution updates and other vaccine information to residents directly and quickly.

“A direct link to residents will be critical to sharing rapidly-changing and evolving information related to vaccine distribution in a timely manner,” said Dr. Fred Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.

The DOH says it will follow the phased distribution of vaccinations established by the state.

You can find a link to the survey on the city’s COVID-19 Vaccination Information page. Residents can also text “STLCOVID” to 888777 for text notifications on vaccine updates from the City of St. Louis.