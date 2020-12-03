St. Louis City officer shot while responding to disturbance call

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City police was shot responding to a call Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened along North Broadway near Mullanphy Street when officers were responding to a disturbance call. They saw a muzzle flash and realized one of their officers was shot in the neck. They believe it was a gun blast.

The officer’s injuries are non-life threatening, but the officer did go to the hospital to have the bullet removed.

“It’s very disturbing that officers can’t really do their job without coming under gunfire,” Chief John Hayden said.

This officer shooting comes as the city struggles to fully staff the force. This marks the tenth city officer shot since June.

No word yet on any arrests or a motive, but FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.