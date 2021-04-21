St. Louis city police chief speaks out about increased number of interstate shootings

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis city police chief speaks out on the increasing number of shootings and killings on area interstates.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden says when there’s a rolling gun battle and someone is killed it can be a challenging crime to solve.

“A lot of times, a lot of ballistic evidence is on the highway or in the car from which the shots were fired. And, also times the victims don’t see who was shooting at them,” Hayden said. “The majority of it would not be road rage but I would think it would be people loosely acquainted with each other.”

It seems no one is immune. St. Louis County council member Ernie Trakas was almost shot in what’s believed to be a road rage incident last Friday on Interstate 64.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has begun periodic enforcement. Hayden says the patrol’s efforts have been helpful.

“Right now the highway patrol is focusing on 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturday and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday,” Hayden said.

City police work closely with other departments on such incidents.

St. Louis County investigated 16 firearm assaults on highways in 2020. The chief says St. Louis is not alone, an increase in roadway shootings is being seen in other metropolitan cities across the country.

“I have noticed that I would see it on the news or through some type of shared information with the major chiefs association, that other cities are experiencing similar activities,” Hayden said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News