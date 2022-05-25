ST. LOUIS – Law officers and others came together for a solemn gathering downtown Wednesday to remember St. Louis City police officers killed in the line of duty.

The 36th Memorial Breakfast was held Wednesday morning in the Grand Ballroom at Union Station. The event honored the 166 St. Louis City Police Officers who have been killed in the line of duty from 1863 to the present day.

The widow of fallen St. Louis City Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who died in the line of duty in August 2020, was the keynote speaker. Bohannon was the most recent officer killed in the line of duty.

Bohannon was shot and killed while responding to a call back in August of 2020. Police say man who had barricaded himself inside a Tower Grove South home shot Bohannon.

Police Chief John Hayden and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones also spoke at the event.

Nearly 900 invited guests were expected to be on hand for this morning’s Memorial Breakfast.