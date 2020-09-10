St. Louis police exchange gunfire with suspect in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police gave a glimpse of the high-powered guns taken into custody Thursday morning following an intense altercation between two officers and a suspect.

“This is a difficult time for us,” Chief John Hayden said. “Seems to be more brazen activity.”

Chief John Hayden said his officers responded to a call for shots fired at about 5 a.m. Thursday in the area of Marcus and Farlin in the Penrose neighborhood.

Hayden said when his officers arrived one got out and told the suspect to drop his weapon.

“Ballistic evidence on the police car shows that the vehicle was struck by gunfire,” Hayden said. “The passenger officer returns fire, striking the suspect.”

Hayden said the suspect then ran around the corner where he collapsed from a gunshot to the upper torso.

At last check, the suspect is currently recovering in the hospital.

Hayden said he saw at least 40 shell casings scattered across the crime scene.

“Certainly thankful the officers weren’t struck, but at the same time the gunfire did come close to the officers,” Hayden said.

This latest shooting involving officers and St. Louis City residents comes as there are several initiatives underway to address violent crime in St. Louis.

Chief Hayden said he plans to make sure his officers are ready for whatever may lie ahead.

“It’s a very difficult time to be a police officer, but at the end of the day these officers are trained, and they seem to handled things accordingly,” Hayden said.

Police have not released the age or years of experience of the officers involved.

However, the department said the officers are on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.