St. Louis City pools reopen as hottest weather of year returns

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis City’s three outdoor pools reopened Friday ahead of the hottest weekend of the year. A lifeguard shortage delayed the opening in the city this year.

The director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry said the city has worked diligently to open outdoor pools in the face of personnel shortages.

The Chambers, Fairgrounds, and Marquette pool will be open from noon until 6pm in St. Louis City.

The near triple-digit heat indices had people looking for a spot to cool. That includes one mom who was ready to bring her kid to the pool after they couldn’t enjoy it during COVID last summer.

The city is still looking for applicants to fill its many seasonal vacancies. Seasonal lifeguard jobs pay at least $15 an hour and are open to those ages 15 and up.