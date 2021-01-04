St. Louis City public health leaders remain diligent as new COVID variant found in U.S.

ST. LOUIS – The new COVID variant found in Britain has now been found in Colorado, California and Florida and are causing St. Louis City public health leaders to pay close attention to yet another facet of the pandemic.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health said the cases of the new variant found in the U.S. are not linked to travel between the United Kingdom and the U.S. The new variant was first found in the U.K.

No variant cases have been found in Missouri.

“We must not forget that the virus is spread by respiratory transmission. The City of St. Louis Department of Health needs everyone to take this seriously and follow the preventative measures (wearing face coverings, social distancing, washing your hands regularly with soap and water) we did throughout 2020 to protect our health and the health of those we care about. If we fail to implement these measures we will place the health of our community in danger,” acting director of health for the City of St. Louis Dr. Fredrick Echols said.

City of St. Louis Department of Health said the new variant “has potential to spread more rapidly than other strains of SARS-CoV2; however, there is no evidence at this time that

the variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.”

Officials said that virus mutation is common and based on the most recent information the vaccines effectiveness has remained unchanged.