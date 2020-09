ST. LOUIS- St. Louis City is receiving $1 million dollars to help with this year’s November election. Mayor Lyda Krewson made the announcement during a Facebook Live briefing this afternoon.

Krewson says the money will be used to improve security, buy new tablets, and hire enough poll workers.

The money is coming from the Safe Voting Plan grant.

It will become a board bill that will soon go through the Board of Alderman.