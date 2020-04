ST. LOUIS – Monday the St. Louis Health Department reported its 10th death from the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise came as the city recorded 2 more deaths, two males, one in his 60s and the other in his 70s. The city also reported a total of 400 cases of the coronavirus.

For more information the positive cases by zip code in the City of St. Louis s visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.