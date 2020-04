ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Department of Health Sunday reported 2 more deaths from the COVID-19 virus. Health officials say one of the victims was a female in her 50’s and a male in his 80s.

Currently, the city has 21 pending COVID-19, 115 persons are being monitored, and 358 positive cases in the City of St. Louis.

For a breakdown of cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.