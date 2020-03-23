1  of  2
List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
Woman in her 30s reported as first coronavirus death in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson has announced the first death from COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis. Officials say the woman was in her 30’s. She tested positive Sunday and had been in the hospital for only a short period of time. The spread of the disease was not travel related.

There are a total of 20 cases in St. Louis city. There are 55 total positive cases in St. Louis County. A stay-at-home order is going into effect at 6:00 pm in the city of St. Louis. Officials are urging people to maintain their distance from others.

