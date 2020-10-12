Absentee voting starting today at multiple St. Louis City sites

ST. LOUIS – Absentee voting is underway in the city of St. Louis and Monday voters can cast their ballot by touch screen at four different libraries across the city.

Absentee voting will be available at Central Library at 1301 Olive Street, Buder Library at 4401 Hampton Avenue, Julia Davis Library at 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue, and Schlafly Library at 225 N. Euclid Avenue.



Voters can cast absentee ballots at these locations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Board of Election Commissioners received $60,000 in “CARES” Act funding from the city of St. Louis to operate the four library sites

Voters who prefer to cast a paper ballot absentee will have to do it at the main Board of Election Commissioners Office on North Tucker Boulevard. Absentee voting there began on September 22.

The last day a voter can request an absentee ballot by mail is October 21. The last day you can vote an absentee ballot in person is November 2 the day before the general election.

There are several ways you can qualify to vote absentee.

One way for elections this year is if you have contracted COVID-19 or you are in an at-risk category for contracting or spreading the virus. This qualification expires at the end of 2020.

Because of the length of the ballot, voting officials are encouraging voters to print a copy of the sample ballot, mark it, and then bring it with you go to cast your ballot.

