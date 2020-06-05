St. Louis City reviewing policies in wake of George Floyd death

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city is beginning to review its own policies in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the unrest that followed.

She said during today’s Facebook live briefing that it is something many other cities have already begun doing.

“We are still going to review policies to make sure we are doing all we can to keep our officers safe and keep our residents and businesses safe. We will take every step possible to protect our officers, our people, our businesses our institutions,” said Krewson.

She says she believes St. Louis City already has good policies in place and praised the leadership of police Chief John Hayden and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards.

“What you have seen is great restraint and tolerance over the last week of protesting,” said Krewson.

Krewson also was asked about the city’s community policing efforts. She said when she hired Edwards and Hayden she thought they were two of the strongest people available to lead the efforts in the city.

Krewson said she believes St. Louis has seen great interaction with the community recently, but said there could always be more.