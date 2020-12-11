St. Louis CITY SC finds first player for 2021 eMLS league

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC will begin league play with the MLS come 2023, but until then the club is gearing up to participate in the eMLS 2021 season. Now, the club has found its first homegrown representative in Hasib Zulfic.

CITY SC announced their plan to join eMLS, Major League Soccer’s competitive EA SPORTS FIFA League, in October. They then hosted two virtual scouting tournaments in November. Zulfic claimed the top spot in one of them.

He was born in Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina on July 4, 2000. One year later he moved to the United States and has lived in St. Louis since he was 5.

Zulfic grew up playing soccer with the St. Louis Dragons and other youth clubs. He began playing FIFA in 2008. From 2018 to 2019 Zulfic represented Columbus Crew SC and finished in the Top 3 of the 2018 eSports World Contention Sao Paulo PS4 Qualifiers in the North America Region. He comes to CITY SC ranked in the Top 10 players in the America’s Region and a Top 100 Worldwide Player in FIFA Ultimate Team Champions.

“Getting the opportunity to represent my hometown for the upcoming eMLS season is truly a dream-come-true,” said Zulfic. “I love everything this club represents for the St. Louis community on-and-off the pitch and I can’t wait for the season to start so I can try to snag the first trophy for CITY and all the amazing fans.”

eMLS launched in January 2018. The 2020 eMLS Cup had over 2.6 million views on Twitch.

The complete eMLS 2021 schedule and further details on the eMLS Cup have not been released.