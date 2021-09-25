St. Louis City SC helps unveil ‘Futsal’ court in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS–Welcome to the city’s first public outdoor futsal court in the Dutchtown neighborhood’s Marquette Park.

What’s futsal?

It’s much like a scaled-down version of soccer – the pitch is smaller, there are five players on each side including the goalkeeper.

This court is here because of a team effort – St. Louis CITY S-C teamed up with Dutchtown & Allies of Marquette, the City Parks Department, private donors and other stakeholders. The court was finished earlier this month and was shown off to the community Saturday morning.

“This is an opportunity for the community to come together. For those who have already been playing the game of soccer and football, now we get to introduce the sport. And so we created something that’s fun, that’s vibrant, for the neighborhood, ” said Khalia Collier, VP of Community Relations for St. Louis City SC.

The court was designed by local artist Jayvn Solomon. The space will be home for free community soccer training for kids in the neighborhood.

St. Louis City SC begins play as an MLS expansion club in 2023.