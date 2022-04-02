The St. Louis CITY Soccer Club is launching a program for kids and families called the CITY Futures program.

The CITY Futures program will provide no-cost, multi-level, high-quality soccer training and holistic player development throughout the St. Louis region.

The kick off event will be at Bayless High School on Saturday. The high school is one of St. Louis CITY SC’s official satellite locations.

This event will allow parents and children to come out and experience what the ongoing play sessions will look like.

Weekly play sessions will begin Wednesday, April 6.

Leading the charge is newly hired Director of Regional Training and Education Sascha Bauer, joining the club with over 20 years of experience in development and implementing training plans for soccer players and coaches.

The CITY Futures program seeks to make the sport of soccer accessible to all children in the St. Louis region through the power of play. They will also practice life skills like goal setting, leadership, teamwork and conflict resolution, while having fun strengthening their technical abilities.