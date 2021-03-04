St. Louis CITY SC is first MLS team to have headquarters, practice facility, training field and stadium centrally located

ST. LOUIS– Soccer fans are going to be able to learn new details about St. Louis CITY SC’s new stadium this morning. Construction on the downtown stadium is underway and officials from the team as well as the architecture firm HOK will give an update on the progress and what is still to come.

The stadium is on track to be finished in 2022, with St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural season in 2023. Also of note, the US will host the World Cup in 2026.

The stadium has two concourses, which will allow for different flows in and out of the stadium to not overcrowd one area over another.

The designers want no back doors, a front door in every direction, and a 360-degree experience in downtown.

The MLS awarded St. Louis an expansion franchise in August 2019. Groundbreaking for the new stadium happened in February 2020. There has been intense coordination with MoDOT and federal highway space for the 38 acres under construction.