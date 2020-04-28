St. Louis city to stick with stay-at-home orders while Missouri reopens

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The mandatory stay-at-home order in St. Louis will not be lifted along with Missouri’s on Monday. Mayor Lyda Krewson says that she spoke on the phone with Governor Mike Parson and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas about the topic today.

Krewson offered this explanation about why the St. Louis region is sticking with stay-at-home orders while the state is relaxing them:

“Missouri is comprised of 114 counties — some of them with very few or absolutely no #COVID19 cases. But the St. Louis region alone (City, County & St. Charles) makes up more than two-thirds of all the reported positive cases in the ENTIRE state. Two-thirds. In other words, our more urban areas are way more disproportionately affected by this virus than rural areas. That’s why I don’t believe this ought to be a “one size fits all” issue.” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson

St. Charles County will also be relaxing their stay at home orders Monday. County Executive Steve Ehlmann announced they would be following Governor Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan and allow residents to return to certain activities beginning May 4.

Ehlmann said his county’s number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people is less than half of St. Louis city and county.

St. Louis County is opening some large parks today. But, they plan onkeeping stay-at-home orders in place until the middle of May.