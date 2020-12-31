St. Louis City takes measures to help the homeless during the cold weather

ST. LOUIS – It is really cold outside, dangerously cold for those living on the street.

The city is grabbing every tool they have to help. Earlier this week, a judge gave families facing eviction more time in their homes and the city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted Wednesday to add two new winter shelters.

But, they aren’t exactly new. One is the Cherokee Street Rec Center in south St. Louis and the other is the Tandy Rec Center in north St. Louis. Both would be turned into overflow overnight facilities when other homeless shelters are full.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said she knows the pandemic is still breaking down the local economy, but she also acknowledged not everyone living on the street wants to go into a shelter. So the city bought two new trailers that would visit tent communities a couple of times a week. They will have showers, sinks and toilets inside. St. Patrick Center will operate those showers.

The board voted unanimously on other measures to help keep the unhoused fed and safe.