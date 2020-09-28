St. Louis City to ease youth sports restrictions

ST. LOUIS – Changes could soon be coming to COVID-19 youth sports restrictions in the city of St. Louis.

Authorities say the city health department is now accepting operational guidelines and testing plans from schools and teams for each sport. If those plans are approved by city officials, then city schools would be allowed to compete in previously banned high or medium contact sports including football and soccer.

St. Louis public schools have previously said fall sports are moving to the spring. It is not clear if that could change.

Last week St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page revealed the easing of some restrictions on youth sports taking effect September 28. But in the county, at least for now, high school football games still aren’t allowed.

Parents we spoke with have different takes on whether it’s time to allow high contact sports like high school football to return. Fox 2 reached out to several schools and have not yet received any specific responses about what they plan to do.

